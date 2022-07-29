DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL is partnering up with Nike to broadcast a one-of-a-kind football classic that will serve as a grand entrance for the 2022 high school football season. All the way up in Oregon on Friday, August 26 the Nike Kickoff Classic will feature a girls flag football game and a boys football game.

One of the best teams in the state of Texas and even the country, DeSoto High School will face off against Louisiana’s St. Augustine High School on Ronaldo Field. The girls’ flag football game will showcase two schools from Florida: Alonso & Robinson High School.

Nike Play Football says, “Additionally, many NFL clubs will mirror the experience by hosting boys tackle and girls flag games in their home markets. The collaboration between Nike, the NFL, and clubs will allow each of the participating boys and girls high school teams to play in the high school kickoff in their local markets.”

The DeSoto, St. Augustine matchup will kickoff at 5 p.m. and the kickoff will be featured on the NFL Network. DeSoto ended the 2021-22 season with a record of 11-3 after falling to Duncanville on December 4 in the playoffs by a score of 38-20.