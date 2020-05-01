Denton County schools will hold in-person graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) – The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow on a very special and significant period for high school seniors – graduation.

Many graduation ceremonies across North Texas have been canceled or rescheduled to virtual ceremonies. Dallas and Fort Worth schools will hold virtual ceremonies honoring seniors at the end of May.

For Denton County schools, however, an in-person ceremony will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway. Some districts originally planned to push back graduation until the summer months, but it is unknown if those events would have been able to take place.

Social distancing guidelines will still be followed at the May ceremonies, thanks to the larger-than-average amenities at the Texas Motor Speedway. Students will be able to accept their diploma “hands-free” while being projected to a 12-story tall, 218 feet wide video board.

Families will be able to attend in-person, but will remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live, and will park in the infield of Texas Motor Speedway.

Officials say they expect every student to be able to walk across the field to accept their diploma.

According to the speedway, all 12 school districts in Denton County will hold their high school graduations at the race track, including the Aubrey, Argyle, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger school districts, and the Westlake Academy.

Each school will send out specific date and times for their ceremonies.

We’re no stranger to hosting graduates, but this year instead of one Gander Trucks driver (@ToddGilliland_ in 2018) receiving a diploma in the infield, it’ll be all 12 of Denton County’s ISDs. Click the link for more info. #NASCAR https://t.co/vUEE9PdRWJ pic.twitter.com/vCHUUMuEE2 — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) May 1, 2020