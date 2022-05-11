DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in Denton County, you may just want to count your healthy blessings as it was ranked the second healthiest county in the state of Texas.

This is according to the 2022 County Health Rankings and the county said, “County Health Rankings raise awareness about the many factors influencing health and how vastly health varies in different communities.”

Out of the 254 Texas counties, Denton County found itself at the No. 2 spot. “Health outcome rankings are primarily based on quality and length of life measures. Denton County also ranked seventh in health factors – made up of health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.”

You can find more information about the rankings and findings here.