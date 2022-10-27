DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves to go out and grab a bite to eat, but not everyone will have the budget to go out to a fancy dinner or lunch with their friends or family.

That’s why it’s important to know the best cheap eats around America where you can eat delicious, yet, affordable food. We checked out Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life’s report on the best cheap eats in the country.

“A great meal doesn’t have to wreck your wallet. Check out GAYOT’s picks for the Top 10 Cheap Eats in the U.S., and find out where to enjoy fried shrimp po’ boy sandwiches, Chinese food and more without busting your budget,” the report says.

A Dallas eatery made its way onto the list and you’ll be able to grab some delicious pizza from Greenville Avenue Pizza Company. They make their pizza from scratch and they take pride in their chicken wings, “As a staple of the DFW metroplex GAPCo is considered one of the best pizzerias in the city and recognized by Pizza Today magazine as an industry leader throughout the country,” the restaurant said.