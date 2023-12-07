The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Def Leppard and Journey have announced they are going on tour! They will be joining Summer Stadium Tour 2024 which will also include Cheap Trick, Heart and the Steve Miller Band.

All these rock icons will be coming to a stadium near you in 2024.

https://twitter.com/DefLeppard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1732773205642019059%7Ctwgr%5E8b4ab17e923a864aaf6cc21def8a6721d89b0c5c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fdef-leppard-journey-steve-miller-band-arlington-2024

Summer Stadium Tour 2024 will be making a stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington Aug. 12. As well as making stops in Houston on Aug. 14 and San Antonio Aug. 16.

Pre-sales begin Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Register for your tickets to rock out here.