The wine walk, which is part of their Sizzling Summer Shopping Series, will take place on July 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The sun is out and the wine glasses will be out too, as Deep Ellum gears up for Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Summer Soiree!

Winos will be able to stroll through Dallas’ premiere entertainment district filled with entertainment, restaurants and venues that will be participating in the event.

Currently, Dallasites can start buying pre-sales online for $15 for the event, which will be $20 the day of. For more information on the event, click here.