DALLAS (KDAF) — Father’s Day and Juneteenth are closely approaching, there is so much to do this weekend to incorporate both into your weekend itinerary.

Including this weekend’s Deep Ellum Juneteenth Block Party on June 18. The block party will be hosted by Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore and Dallas personality Lady Jade.

“This free and family-friendly event will also feature over 25 Black-owned business vendors as well as a special Black History art exhibit that will be open to the public,” the event mentions via the Deep Ellum Foundation website.

For more information on the event