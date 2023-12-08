The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes Starbucks lovers! You read that headline right! In the month of December, Starbucks customers can get their drinks at half-price!

Between noon and 6 p.m. every Thursday customers with the Starbucks App can receive 50 percent off their drink order.

Customers can also ask for the “Yay Day” deal to be applied at check out in the store.

There is a limit of one drink per customer and the coupon cannot be combined with any other offer, Starbucks said.