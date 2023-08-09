Don't wait to get your tickets, as they are sure to sell out fast.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Doyouunderstandthewordsthatarecomingoutmymouth?”

I hope you are able to comprehend the following: Chris Tucker is BACK! The comedian after a ten-year hiatus will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The Legend Tour will be a 30-city venue tour, kicking off in Charleston, SC on Sept. 8, with Tucker in Irving, TX on Nov. 1.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. This is sure to be a show you don’t want to miss! Don’t wait to get your tickets, as they are sure to sell out fast.

If you miss the Irving performance, you still have another chance to see him in Texas. Chris Tucker will also be performing in Houston on Nov. 4 at the Bayou Music Center.