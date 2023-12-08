Dave Chapelle is returning to Netflix with a comedy special set to air on New Year’s Eve.

The streaming service announced Wednesday on X with a teaser for the special depicting Chappelle’s signature green, white and red “C” logo. The video carries with a Morgan Freeman voiceover saying, “He’s back folks.”

Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special will launch globally on Netflix, December 31st pic.twitter.com/zucnnpKPVV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 6, 2023

The announcement of the special does come with a little controversy. Three years ago the comedian was in the news for his opinions during his last special, “The Closer”. Critics called some of his jokes offensive to the trans community.

Netflix

With no response from the streaming company, employees staged a walkout in support of the LGBT+ employees of the company. Netflix released a memo standing with the Comedian.