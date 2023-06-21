DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t want to end up like that guy, that’s why you clicked here. Isn’t it?

Dating in Dallas isn’t always cheap and it can definitely be stressful. Wanting to impress someone that we meet is always at the top of our minds.

From trying to find a place to go — things to do; wondering whether a walk in the park is too “cliche” or even putting in all the effort just for the chance the person may not even show up. All these things could potentially cross your mind!

In an ever-growing city like Dallas, you are bound to find someone you feel is worth meeting and we are here to make your first date less stressful! In this series, we will explore different events and places to go that won’t hurt your wallet and will give you a piece of mind.

FREE

Date Night at Adriatica Village | Dallas

Perfect waterfront scenery, the right atmosphere for a romantic picnic in the park.

Dallas Farmers Market | Dallas

This is a perfect weekend date idea! Walk around and experience the many different vendors and things to see and do!

ArtWalk Downtown | Downtown Dallas

A self-guided 3.3-mile tour showcasing thirty pieces of art and architecture in the Arts District and downtown Dallas.

Dallas Contemporary | Downtown Dallas

Free-timed entry tickets can be purchased here.

The Boho Market at The Village | The Village – Dallas

This is a perfect weekend date idea! Walk around and experience the many different vendors and things to see and do!

Movie Night | Sundown At Granada

Every Tuesday there is a free rooftop movie night!

Klyde Warren Park | Dallas

Perfect for a cute picnic date during the Summer weather

Dallas Museum of Arts | Dallas

Dallas Museum of Arts is free and includes the museum’s collection of galleries and most exhibits!

Downtown Fort Worth Modern Art Museum | Dallas

This museum is free on Fridays, enough said.

$

Cinepolis | Victory Park

This very classy movie theater offers $7 tickets on Tuesdays!

Art Park | Trinity Groves

This art park in Dallas offers different variety of food places, jumbo jenga and more!

Butterfly Gardens | Texas Discovery Gardens

Very natural and romantic date idea! Admission for adults are $12 each and $10 for Seniors

$$

Sharkarosa | Dallas

This one will definitely make an impression on the animal lover in your life. $15 per person – $10 for Seniors

Bowl Games | Design District

A cute place with huge bowling pins and awesome drinks, cute for an interactive date! MON-THURS: $14.50; PLAYER FRI-SUN: $19.50/PLAYER

Landmark Bar + Kitchen | Dallas

A free nacho bar, games galore and good atmosphere, cute date night!

iComplete | Dallas

This venue offers indoor games and bar food. $25 All-You-Can-Play all days!

Coyote Drive-In Movie Theater | Fort Worth

This drive-in movie theater always has affordable tickets and newly released movies. Go early to find a good spot!

$$$

Pipe & Palette | Plano

$80 for a Splatter Me Date Night. “Experience the fun of splatter painting!”

Escapology | Victory Park

Victory Park’s original premium real-life escape game experience! $39.95/person