In an ever-growing city like Dallas, you are bound to find someone you feel is worth meeting and we are here to make your first date less stressful! In this series, we will explore different events and places to go that won’t hurt your wallet and will give you a piece of mind.

The video above is a previous segment on another event happening this weekend.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a lot happening this weekend in Dallas! Like every weekend there is never a short list of things to do! But maybe you are planning a date and are looking for things to do.

Well, the Summer is basically over, and dating school is back in session. So pay attention and take notes!

From trying to find a place to go — things to do; wondering whether a walk in the park is too “cliche” or even putting in all the effort just for the chance the person may not even show up. Planning a date can be stressful, especially in an expensive city like Dallas.

Let us help. Check out this list of things to do this weekend: July 21 – 23

FREE

Live Jazz/ R&B with Parsa | Jul 21 | Chocolate Secrets

A live music set featuring various songs at the Chocolate Secrets dessert shop. This event starts at 7:30 p.m.

‘Til Midnight at The Nasher | July 21 | Nasher Sculpture Center

Live outdoor performances, movie screenings, and opportunities to interact with the artwork on display are all part of ’til Midnight at the Nasher. The even starts at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight if you can last that long!

Dallas Contemporarty Art | July 21-23 | Dallas Contemporary

Reserve a spot for the Dallas Contemporary Museum.

Morning Brewery Yoga | July 22 | Westlake Brewing Co.

This brewery has free Brewery yoga at 10 a.m. every Saturday morning. This event starts at 10 a.m. Maybe coffee or a walk in the park afterward?

McKinney Avenue Trolley Open House | July 22 | McKinney Avenue Trolley Car Barn

Enjoy a few treats from San Martin Restaurant & Bakery, learn about the trolleys, and wish the trolley a Happy 34th Birthday! More information here.

Christmas in July | July 22 | Sammons Park

Does your potential boo or significant other love Christmas? Well, this may be the event for you, there will be two moving screenings: The Muppet Christmas Carol and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. As well as holiday-themed drinks presented by G. Texas.

Gran Festival Au Peru | July 23 | Lake Highland North Park

The Peruvian community and friends are welcome to the celebration of the 202nd Independence Day by the General Consulate of Peru in Dallas. There will be live music, food vendors and more.

Dallas Museum of Art | Downtown Dallas

The museum is always free with more than 25,000 different works and pieces curated at his museum.

$

I Told You So! – A Storytelling Show | July 22 | Dallas Comedy Club

This is a perfect date idea for those who like a little humor! Funny stories are performed live, as first-person stories. $10 a person.

Grapevine Lake | July 21-22 | DFW Surf

Learn to Paddle (Beginner) | 9 am | Saturdays – $75 | 90 Minutes

Kayak Rentals: Rent a kayak or paddleboard. $25/ 1 hour and $40/ 2 hours

$$

Champagne Drag Brunch | July 22 | Mr. Misster Dallas

Oak Lawn is perfect for date night as well! Nicole O’Hara Munro will be the Drag Queen host at this Drag Brunch hosted by Mr. Misster’s, tickets start at $25. starts at 2 p.m.

Happy Hour Project Social | July 20 | Upstairs Circus

This is a really cool concept, DIY projects are provided at this bar meets DIY Workshop venue. tickets can be purchased online and start at $32+ per person, which some discounts for certain projects added. More information here.

Monarch Restaurant Happy Hour | July 21-23| Downtown Dallas

This upscale restaurant is perfect for those wanting to impress without breaking the bank! During Happy Hour ( 5 p.m. to 6:30) Monarch sells $10 cocktails and well as other happy hour delights for a low price. It’s recommended you RSVP beforehand to participate in this luxury experience.

Clifton Club Dallas Happy Hour | Every Day/ All Day Sunday | Downtown Dallas

Clifton Club is making a name for itself with its unbelievable happy hour menu! Classic cocktails will run you around $9 with appetizers under $9. With the food menu practically being half off. Why wouldn’t you not want to see what’s up with Clifton’s?

$$$

Dallas Best Tacos & Margaritas Tour | July 22 | Desperados Mexican Restaurant

A taco- and margarita-sampling adventure to the best local venues in the Dallas area. Named Best Tour by the Dallas Observer. Tickets start at $79 per person.

6th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival | July 21 | The Black Academy of Arts & Letters Complex

The lineup includes Erykah Badu, Stephanie Mills and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $79.

Meow Wolf Exhibit | Grapevine Mills

This is one you just have to see to believe! The story of Meow Wolf is a very interesting one indeed… waiting to be uncovered. This popular event has general admission starting at $50 + per person.