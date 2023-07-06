In an ever-growing city like Dallas, you are bound to find someone you feel is worth meeting and we are here to make your first date less stressful! In this series, we will explore different events and places to go that won’t hurt your wallet and will give you a piece of mind.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t want your first interaction with your new “friend” to be like the couple in the picture that lead you to click this article.

It’s officially technically the beginning of the weekend! It’s Friday eve … we know it’s not a real thing, but it’s okay to live a little.

From trying to find a place to go — things to do; wondering whether a walk in the park is too “cliche” or even putting in all the effort just for the chance the person may not even show up. Planning a date can be stressful, especially in an expensive city like Dallas.

Let us help. Check out this list of things to do this weekend: July 6 – 8

FREE

Downtown Yoga Nights with V12 | July 6 | Pacific Plaza

Join DDI and V12 Yoga on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. in Pacific Plaza to enjoy spring night Downtown and get your body moving! Reserve your spot here.

Summer at Seis | July 6 | Seisegundos Mi Cocina Uptown

Take advantage of Mi Cocina Uptown’s Seisegundos for an unforgettable Summer experience. Every Thursday in July, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Dallas Farmers Market | July 7 | Downtown Dallas

Enjoy a Friday night under the evening sky on Pearl Plaza for M.A.D.E. Market. Shop a curated market with popular eats, delicious drinks, live music and the perfect ambiance.

Familia Printmakers Group Exhibition | July 7 | Goldmark Cultural Center

The Norman Brown Gallery at the Goldmark Cultural Center will host the Familia Printmakers Group Exhibition, featuring new printmaking works by ten different Familia Printshop printmakers.

Wild Wild Westie’s Project Swing | July 8 | Hyatt Regency Dallas

Come join us for Wild Wild Westie’s Project Swing: FREE Introduction to West Coast Swing (WCS) Workshop for first-timers!

Movies on Pegasus Lawn – Karate Kid | July 8 | Omni Dallas Hotel – Pegasus Lawn

Do you want to add an outdoor movie night to your summer to-do list? This weekend, the Omni Dallas Hotel presents Karate Kid on Pegasus Lawn!

$

Sneaker Paint Class | July 8 | Pacific Plaza

Summer Markets are on the pavilion! Join us every Saturday in June & July from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pacific Plaza for our Summer Night Markets. Tickets are $5 per person

$$

Is this a Date? | July 7 | Dallas Comedy Club

Comedian Marissa Nieto hosts a stand-up comedy show all about love & dating! $15 per person.

Happiest Hoedown Brunch | July 8 | Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour will feature a live country DJ ready to spin the hottest tunes that’ll keep your boots tappin’ and your hips swayin’. Price may vary

$$$

Silent Disco: Summer Beach Party | July 7 | Sammons Park

Enjoy three live DJs, and dance the night away at the Sammons Park Donor Pool. There will also be summer-themed signature cocktails, beer, and wine for purchase! $25 per person

Dallas Comedy Club Presents: TOM THAKKAR | July 7-8 | Dallas Comedy Club

Tom Thakkar is known for appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, CONAN, and as the host of Comedy Central’s Stand-Up with Tom Thakkar. Come see him LIVE at Dallas Comedy Club July 7-8! $25 per person