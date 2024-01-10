The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is in the air, and DatingNews.com decided to conduct a nationwide study to see how singles are actually meeting people.

Over 500 singles were given 15 various options and tasked with selecting the methods they’ve used to find people to date. The results were then broken down by gender, age, region and location.

Networking platforms take the lead with 52 percent of singles using it to find people to date

Blind dates take second place with 48 percent seeking this option to find their next date

Social Events fall in third place with 45 percent of singles resorting to this option

51.88 Percent Have Arranged a Date via Networking Platform

Amazingly, out of all the people quizzed about how they meet people for a date, the most popular method was “networking platforms,” with 51.88 percent of respondents saying they’ve used websites like LinkedIn to arrange a date. 52.32 percent of females and 51.23 percent of males have done this.

As it turns out, 61.36 percent of 35-40 years have found a date on LinkedIn, with the number in San Antonio (71.43 percent) far higher than anywhere else in the country.

48 Percent of Singles Have Met Via a Blind Date

48.28 percent of respondents to the survey said they’ve been on a blind date set up by someone they know. And while 35-40 year olds are more inclined to blind date than younger people, Gen-Z doesn’t rule them out, with 43.84 percent of 20-24 year olds saying they’ve had the nerve to head out on a blind date.

That said, dating apps have realized how popular the age-old blind date is, with some — such as Tinder — adding blind date functionalities.

Despite the Rise in Dating Apps, 39.80 Percent of Singles Still Meet People in Bars

Many people are still committed to finding a date when they’re out and about. 39.80 percent of people have met someone in a bar at some point in their life, with 39.01 percent saying they’ve met people in coffeehouses and restaurants.

52.05 percent of 20-25 year olds have met people in a bar, although the number is much lower for 25-35 year olds (35 percent).

Khaya Caine, certified professional dating coach, commented on the findings:

“In our ‘Ways to Meet People for a Date in 2024’ study, we identified several unconventional dating trends. Nearly half of singles have met through blind dates, defying the norm of pre-vetting partners online. Surprisingly, over 50 percent use professional networking platforms, like LinkedIn, for romantic pursuits, blending work and love in unexpected ways. Traditional social venues like bars remain popular, especially among younger crowds. Diverse age groups show unique dating preferences, with older individuals favoring structured setups like blind dates. Moreover, non-dating apps, including fitness and language learning platforms, emerge as novel arenas for forming romantic connections, showcasing an inventive approach to modern dating.”