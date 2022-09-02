DALLAS (KDAF) — Labor Day weekend is here and if you are flying for this holiday weekend, you may want to know about this tool from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Department has created a dashboard that lets airline passengers know about the services U.S. airlines provide to help passengers affected by cancellations and delays within the airline’s control.

So what do North Texas-based airlines Southwest and American Airlines provide?

Southwest

Commitments for Controllable Cancellations and Delays

Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost

Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight

Complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

Complimentary ground transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

American Airlines

Commitments for Controllable Cancellations and Delays

Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost

Rebook passenger on another airline at no additional cost

Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight

Complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

Complimentary ground transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

For the full dashboard click here.