DALLAS (KDAF) – A new year brings a new bus network to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). The transit service hopes this move will make things simpler, better, faster, and easier for its riders.

DART says this new network will bring increased frequency, less travel time, improved service and better access for its passengers. They will increase the frequency with the core frequent network, bring the light rail service back to pre-pandemic levels and add more evening service.

Travel time will decrease along with their new bus routes that have been adjusted to be more direct and reduce the number of stops. The transit service is shifting its focus to transit riders who work non-traditional hours and will provide service seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight. The core frequent bus routes will operate from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. Seventy-four percent of residents within DART’s service area will be within walking distance to transit services.

DART is also offering free rides from Jan. 24-30 to celebrate the launch of this new bus network. The transit service is also offering 50% off of all rides purchased through a contactless payment option from Jan. 31-Feb. 14. This offer applies to full-price fares only and doesn’t apply to those participating in any of DART’s reduced-fare programs.

You can learn more about DART’s new bus network and more changes to the transit service here.