DALLAS (KDAF) — Along with announcing its new bus network, Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced it was offering free rides from January 24-03 for its riders and now it’s extending that offer through February 6.

DART has also shifted its 50% off full-fare rides that are purchased with any contactless payment to Feb. 7-21. Its paratransit services are free from Jan. 24-Feb. 6 and will be $1 from Feb. 7-21.

This new bus system’s goal is to extend access to destinations in North Texas along with improving frequency and longer service hours. “The new bus system is designed to ensure passengers have quick and easy access to employment, education and entertainment destinations,” DART says.