DALLAS (KDAF) — Some very cold weather is set to move into North Texas as the end of the work week approaches and the region will be under a Wind Chill Watch.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports an Arctic blast will put vulnerable populations at risk as temperatures will range from 5-15 degrees with wind chill values as low as -15 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning for all of our North and Central Texas counties. Frigid ambient temperatures and strong winds will allow for dangerously cold wind chills as low as -15 degrees to be possible.

“These wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Make sure to avoid extended time outdoors if possible, and if you have to brave the cold, then dress in warm, lightweight layers and cover exposed skin. Bring in pets and any sensitive outdoor plants (if possible), and to cover outdoor pipes and faucets.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday’s cold front will have temps falling throughout the day and North Texans should expect cold and windy conditions behind the front. There is a low chance of light rain/snow mix along the Red River and East Texas Thursday morning.

“A strong cold front will blast through the region Thursday morning, leaving behind strong, gusty winds and sharply dropping temperatures. The front should exit the region around noon. With these wind speeds, make sure to secure any outdoor items and Christmas decorations,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, how long will it be below freezing? The weather center says a long duration of well below freezing temps could damage unprotected or exposed outdoor pipes.

“A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will begin Thursday afternoon and continue into the Christmas weekend. These temperatures will damage exposed outdoor pipes. Make sure to follow the cold weather precautions and limit time spent outdoors,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas