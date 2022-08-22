DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is asking the public to remain vigilant and aware of the weather and possible flooded roadways around the region after heavy rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning.

“DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING is possible across the DFW Metroplex as heavy rain continues to fall over areas that received several inches of rain overnight. STAY AWAY from flooded areas. Stay home if possible this morning #dfwwx#txwx,” the center tweeted after a Flash Flood Warning was put out for Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills until 11:15 a.m.

The center adds that scattered showers and still will gradually shift south over Monday along with the highest threat for flooding, “Additional accumulations will be highest across Central Texas with additional flooding issues expected. Be safe and NEVER drive through flooded roadways!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas