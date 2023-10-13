The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “She is the Dancing Queennnnn..”

Listen to all of your favorites from ABBA, Donna Summer, The Bee-Gees and more during the Gimmie Gimmie Disco party. The disco-extravaganze will take place at the Granada Theater in Dallas on Oct. 13.

So let the night take over and bus out your favorite seventies attire and clothing to set the mood right. This is an 18+ event with tickets ranging from $25 to $35.

For more information on how you can get down on the disco floor, click here.