DALLAS (KDAF) — In a midday update, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports that strong to severe storms remain possible Monday night.

The storms will mainly hit north and northwest of DFW; NWS Fort Worth adds that the main hazards with these storms are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

That severe threat is expected to move out of the area at around 1-2 a.m. The rain should end by mid-morning on Tuesday.