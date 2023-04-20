DALLAS (KDAF) — The Writer’s Garret wants to prove that reading can be fun too!

The non-profit’s very first literary festival, Dallas Is Lit, will take place from May 10-14. The event will have readings, performances, workshops, and a book fair.

“The festival takes an expansive view of what is literary and who creates and participates in those experiences, offering activities for a variety of ages and interests, connecting writers, readers, makers, and audiences through the power of language and the literary arts,” Writer’s Garret said.

The five-day event will feature ghost storytelling, book fairs, panel conversations plus a poetry night with special guests. There is also no age limit, everyone is invited to come and enjoy the power of reading and literature.

If you are interested, make sure in the month of May, you remember to come get lit at 215 S. Tyler St. in Oak Cliff.