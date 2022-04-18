DALLAS (KDAF) — Smoothie subscription service? Say less!

People of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, now is your chance for you to ‘Nourish Dail’ with this new subscription service from Smoothie King.

The company’s service, titled Nourish Daily, gives people to option to make custom smoothies all from the comfort of their kitchen.

“With 50 years of smoothie-making expertise, we know what blends well and tastes good together,” Rebecca Miller, chief marketing officer of Smoothie King, said in a news release. “Nourish Daily saves our guests time, money and effort by giving them great-tasting purposeful smoothies straight from their freezer to blender to cup.”

Subscription services come in the following quantities:

7 smoothies a month – $48.93

14 smoothies a month – $88.06

21 smoothies a month – $111.09

“Nourish Daily focuses on offering elevated options that other smoothie subscriptions do not, such as customization, convenience and compact packaging. The brand’s website guides guests to build their smoothie subscriptions based on individual health and lifestyle goals,” officials said in a news release.

For more information, visit nourishdailysk.com.