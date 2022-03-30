DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Zoo has announced that they have a new friend joining their ambassador animal program.

Zoo officials took to Twitter this Wednesday and announced the adorable North American porcupine Sylvie will be joining the program. They also shared an adorable portrait of Sylvie that will make you want to give her a big hug (watch out for her quills though, OUCH).

“You can come visit her at the Wild Encounters Stage, where she has the very important job of teaching Zoo guests all about her wild counterparts,” the zoo tweeted.

To learn more about the ambassador animal program visit the zoo’s website.