DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo wants your help this spring. If you’re out in the yard doing some tree trimming, you might just have gathered up some lunch for animals over at the zoo!

The zoo says, “Tree trimming this weekend? Many of our animals eat browse (tender shoots, twigs, and green leaves of trees and shrubs). Learn more about donating your freshly cut tree trimming or felled landscaping at http://DallasZoo.com/browse.”

The Dallas Zoo’s Browse Program wants to get you involved in helping them feed their browsers. “Many Dallas Zoo animals, like our elephants and giraffes, eat hundreds of pounds of “browse” (tender shoots, twigs, and green leaves of trees and shrubs) every single day. Zoo staff also use browse as a way to add enrichment to the lives of our animals.”

What can you do to help?

It’s simple, the zoo has a list of accepted plants and a form for you to fill out in order to coordinate the donation. “We are able to pick up from the following zip codes at this time. If you live outside of these areas and are willing to deliver items for donation, we can proceed with scheduling a time, date, and location for drop-off.”

You can learn more about the program and how to get involved here.