DALLAS (KDAF) — Beginning Jan. 10, the Dallas Zoo will have some of its smaller indoor spaces temporarily closed.

The zoo said, “These include the Underzone and Birds Landing in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo. Serengeti Grill will also be closed for food service, but will still be open for lion viewing. Bantu BBQ will now be open daily, if you’re looking for a food option in the Wilds of Africa!”

This is due to staffing shortages, along with COVID-19 exposure protocols. The zoo also said masks for any guest age 2+ are required to wear a mask to enter any indoor space at the zoo.

“We’re kindly asking for your patience, as we navigate staffing shortages as well as COVID-19 exposure protocols. We’ll continue to do everything we can to deliver the best experience for you when you come visit us, but we hope you’ll be understanding as we work through these challenges with the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals top of mind. Thank you in advance for your support, and we hope to see you soon at the Zoo!”