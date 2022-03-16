DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo says they stand with the people and zoos of Ukraine and even made a donation to the EAZA’s relief fund to help their cause.

In a tweet, the zoo wrote, “Ukrainian zookeepers are heroically struggling to care for their animals amid unimaginable conditions. The Dallas Zoo stands with the people & zoos of Ukraine & has made a donation to the EAZA’s relief fund to help their cause. Learn more & donate here: http://bit.ly/3q2VPGJ“

EAZA, or the Emergency Appeal for Ukrainian Zoos, is helping to collect relief funds for Ukrainian zoos and their workers. EAZA says, “

EAZA is coordinating the collection of relief funds for our colleagues in Ukrainian zoos. If you would like to donate to help efforts to care for animals and maintain please use the QR code or link below. Any help you can provide would be received with gratitude. EAZA commits to full transparency on the collection and distribution of funds for Ukraine: 100% of your donation will go to help Ukrainian zoos.”

Here’s a look at who all has helped thus far:

Aachener Tierpark AG, Germany

Aalborg Zoo, Denmark

ABWAK, Association of British and Irish Wild Animal Keepers, United Kingdom

Alpenzoo Innsbruck, Austria

Aquarium of Niagara, USA

ARAV, Association of Reptile and Amphibian Veterinarians, USA

Association of Zoo Veterinary Technicians, USA

Bellewaerde Park, Belgium

BIAZA, British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, United Kingdom

Columbus Zoo, USA

Dallas Zoo, USA

Detroit Zoological Society, USA

Fota Wildlife Park, United Kingdom

Fresno Chaffee Zoo, USA

Gorilla Foundation, USA

Houston Zoo, USA

Indianapolis Zoo, USA

Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Japan

Kujukushima Zoo and Botanical Garden, Japan

Libra Foundation, USA

Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, USA

Maryland Zoo, USA

Nordsoen Oceonarium, Denmark

Nurtured by Nature, USA

Oakland Zoo, USA

Opel-Zoo, Germany

Parc Le Pal, France

Planete Sauvage, France

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, USA

University of Edinburgh, RZSS, United Kingdom

Wellington zoo, New Zealand

Wilhelma Zoo Stuttgart, Germany

World of Owls, United Kingdom

Zoo De La Palmyre, France

Zoo du Bassin d’Arcachon, France

Zoo Tampa, USA

Zoological Society of Milwaukee County, USA

Zoologischer Garten Halle, Germany