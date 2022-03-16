DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo says they stand with the people and zoos of Ukraine and even made a donation to the EAZA’s relief fund to help their cause.
In a tweet, the zoo wrote, “Ukrainian zookeepers are heroically struggling to care for their animals amid unimaginable conditions. The Dallas Zoo stands with the people & zoos of Ukraine & has made a donation to the EAZA’s relief fund to help their cause. Learn more & donate here: http://bit.ly/3q2VPGJ“
EAZA, or the Emergency Appeal for Ukrainian Zoos, is helping to collect relief funds for Ukrainian zoos and their workers. EAZA says, “
EAZA is coordinating the collection of relief funds for our colleagues in Ukrainian zoos. If you would like to donate to help efforts to care for animals and maintain please use the QR code or link below. Any help you can provide would be received with gratitude. EAZA commits to full transparency on the collection and distribution of funds for Ukraine: 100% of your donation will go to help Ukrainian zoos.”
Here’s a look at who all has helped thus far:
- Aachener Tierpark AG, Germany
- Aalborg Zoo, Denmark
- ABWAK, Association of British and Irish Wild Animal Keepers, United Kingdom
- Alpenzoo Innsbruck, Austria
- Aquarium of Niagara, USA
- ARAV, Association of Reptile and Amphibian Veterinarians, USA
- Association of Zoo Veterinary Technicians, USA
- Bellewaerde Park, Belgium
- BIAZA, British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, United Kingdom
- Columbus Zoo, USA
- Dallas Zoo, USA
- Detroit Zoological Society, USA
- Fota Wildlife Park, United Kingdom
- Fresno Chaffee Zoo, USA
- Gorilla Foundation, USA
- Houston Zoo, USA
- Indianapolis Zoo, USA
- Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Japan
- Kujukushima Zoo and Botanical Garden, Japan
- Libra Foundation, USA
- Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, USA
- Maryland Zoo, USA
- Nordsoen Oceonarium, Denmark
- Nurtured by Nature, USA
- Oakland Zoo, USA
- Opel-Zoo, Germany
- Parc Le Pal, France
- Planete Sauvage, France
- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, USA
- University of Edinburgh, RZSS, United Kingdom
- Wellington zoo, New Zealand
- Wilhelma Zoo Stuttgart, Germany
- World of Owls, United Kingdom
- Zoo De La Palmyre, France
- Zoo du Bassin d’Arcachon, France
- Zoo Tampa, USA
- Zoological Society of Milwaukee County, USA
- Zoologischer Garten Halle, Germany