DALLAS (KDAF) — While spooky season is still a couple of months away, Friday the 13th decided to show up during the springtime (May 13).

This prompted the Dallas Zoo to speak some facts into the Twitter world about some superstitions surrounding giant anteaters.

“IT’S FRIDAY THE 13TH: Did you know superstition is one reason giant anteaters like Tullah are classified as vulnerable? Some across South America will kill them on sight, regarding them as tricksters, who bring bad luck. In reality, they are highly effective exterminators!”

Big shoutout to the zoo for always keeping the days filled with interesting animals and animal facts!