DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s play a game: What is just a few months old, extremely adorable, and known as a wild adventurer in Dallas? No guesses? We’ve got the answer for you, it’s Liana, the Dallas Zoo’s first collared lemur baby!

The Dallas Zoo shared an adorable video of their newest baby lemur, Liana on Twitter this week.

The zoo said, “Meet Liana, our first collared lemur baby born here since 2005! Her name means “curious” in Malagasy, which is the national language of Madagascar. At a few months old, she is already something of a wild adventurer, climbing, jumping, and bouncing off anything available!”