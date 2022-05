DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s an interesting piece of advice that may change your perspective.

Dallas Zoo took to Twitter Tuesday, May 10, to give some advice whilst sharing an adorable photo of a harpy eagle. And we love any excuse to see a photo of an adorable animal.

The zoo said, “Tuesday Tidbit: When you have a problem to solve, it’s always helpful to take a step back and look at it from a different perspective. Let harpy eagle Kia be your inspiration.”

Photo courtesy Dallas Zoo via Twitter