DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Zoo took to Twitter today to bid farewell to Mshindi. The male chimp will be moved to another accredited zoo with chimps his age.

“We’re sure going to miss this little guy and all of his antics, but we know this move is going to be great for him,” Dallas Zoo said in the tweet.

We're not crying. We're NOT crying. OK, we are crying! 😭



Today was bittersweet as we said farewell to Mshindi. We're sure going to miss this little guy and all of his antics, but we know this move is going to be great for him. pic.twitter.com/muYtbNxQsT — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 11, 2022

The zoo explained this move will allow Mshindi to engage in beneficial social opportunities as he grows into a mature male, with the opportunity to eventually start a family of his own.

