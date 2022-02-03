DALLAS (KDAF) — As winter weather has hit North Texas, the Dallas Zoo has closed its doors for Thursday and Friday because of it. However, that didn’t stop the zoo from sharing updates about their beloved family of animals and how they’re doing in winter weather.

All of the zoo’s animals were prepared for the frigid temperatures that have hit North Texas with warm bedding and plenty of attention for their dedicated animal care staff.

The zoo even shared an update from the Wild Encounters Stage with Ziggy, the Eurasian eagle owl who loves the snow and Manager Robin who’s celebrating nine years with the Dallas Zoo.