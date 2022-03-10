DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is approaching and if you need some fun outdoor plans, why not try the Dallas Zoo?

If that sounds like your cup of tea, the zoo has made a Twitter thread with some pro tips to having a great Spring Break.

Zoo officials suggested the following tips:

  • Take DART to avoid traffic and parking
  • Make sure to get your tickets online in advance
  • Bring walking shoes
  • Need a stroller or wheelchair? They got you covered. You can rent those items at the Gift Shop. It is first come first served
  • Plan your day, by stopping by the “Today at the Zoo” board to see what Keeper Chat and animal encounters are available
  • You can bring your own food and drinks (excet for alcohol, single-use plastic straws and glass items). If you forgot the food at home you can grab a bite at Prime Meridian Cafe in ZooNorth or Serengeti Grill in the Wilds of Africa