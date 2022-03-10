DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is approaching and if you need some fun outdoor plans, why not try the Dallas Zoo?

If that sounds like your cup of tea, the zoo has made a Twitter thread with some pro tips to having a great Spring Break.

Zoo officials suggested the following tips:

Take DART to avoid traffic and parking

Make sure to get your tickets online in advance

Bring walking shoes

Need a stroller or wheelchair? They got you covered. You can rent those items at the Gift Shop. It is first come first served

Plan your day, by stopping by the “Today at the Zoo” board to see what Keeper Chat and animal encounters are available

You can bring your own food and drinks (excet for alcohol, single-use plastic straws and glass items). If you forgot the food at home you can grab a bite at Prime Meridian Cafe in ZooNorth or Serengeti Grill in the Wilds of Africa