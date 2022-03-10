DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is approaching and if you need some fun outdoor plans, why not try the Dallas Zoo?
If that sounds like your cup of tea, the zoo has made a Twitter thread with some pro tips to having a great Spring Break.
Zoo officials suggested the following tips:
- Take DART to avoid traffic and parking
- Make sure to get your tickets online in advance
- Bring walking shoes
- Need a stroller or wheelchair? They got you covered. You can rent those items at the Gift Shop. It is first come first served
- Plan your day, by stopping by the “Today at the Zoo” board to see what Keeper Chat and animal encounters are available
- You can bring your own food and drinks (excet for alcohol, single-use plastic straws and glass items). If you forgot the food at home you can grab a bite at Prime Meridian Cafe in ZooNorth or Serengeti Grill in the Wilds of Africa