DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo has a five-acre off-site breeding facility for whooping cranes and recently announced that its whopping crane will be released into the wild.

In collaboration with the Audubon Nature Institute, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, the juvenile whooping crane, along with three other cranes from the Audubon Institute, were released together at White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Louisiana on Nov. 12.

“This momentous achievement is a major win for whooping crane conservation and brings us one step closer to a sustainable population of these majestic birds. Since 2017, our off-site breeding facility, Whooping Crane Center of Texas, has been working tirelessly toward this goal,”

WATCH below to see the behind-the-scenes journey

We’re thrilled to announce that the first-ever whooping crane chick hatched at the Dallas Zoo's Whooping Crane Center of Texas has now been released into the wild! WATCH to see the behind-the-scenes journey that led to this remarkable conservation success. https://t.co/I3NZLGU300 pic.twitter.com/BN973KGMpS — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) November 21, 2023