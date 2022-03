DALLAS (KDAF) — Need Spring Break plans? Reunion Tower may be the spot for you!

From March 7 to March 18, Reunion Tower is hosting Spring Break To The Top, where you can plan a family visit to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck and enjoy weekday activities.

Part of today’s activities will include a special appearance by officials with the Dallas Zoo! Learn about a variety of mammals, birds and reptiles with an up-close encounter with Zoo animals.

To get your tickets, click here.