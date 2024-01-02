The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Que the Happy Feet: The temps are down and the penguins are out!

Now til Feb. 29, the Dallas Zoo will be offering $10 admission prices during its Penguin Days. Penguin Cove currently houses 11 to 13 penguins. With a new baby penguin just born last year.

The Dallas Zoo, in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program, is leading the effort to protect the last 1% of African penguins.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to see some on your visit to the zoo!

If you are a Dallas Zoo member, admission is free to you until Feb. 29. You can purchase admission tickets for Penguin Days in advance, here.