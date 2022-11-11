DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to see some of the best zoo lights in the country, look other than the Dallas Zoo.

Officials with the zoo have announced that Dallas Zoo Lights Presented By Reliant Energy has been nominated for Best Zoo Lights in USA Today’s top 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

You can now vote for Dallas Zoo Lights daily by clicking here.

“Our beloved holiday tradition, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by @reliantenergy has been nominated, once again, for BEST ZOO LIGHTS in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards! Help us reach the top spot by voting daily, across all your devices” officials said on Twitter.