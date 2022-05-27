DALLAS (KDAF) — “Is this a preview of you, rocking out at Safari Nights on Saturday?”

The Dallas Zoo shared an image of one of its lemurs looking like it’s belting some rock ballads to the love of its life and it’s one of the cuter things you’ll see today.

“Come see your favorite animals, enjoy special keeper chats & animal encounters, and then enjoy the best of the Beatles when Hard Nights Day takes the stage at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now! http://DallasZoo.com/SafariNights,” the zoo tweeted.

The picture has us in the mood to sing some Dream On nonstop or even some Don’t Stop Believing! Animals rule.