DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo is hosting opportunities for people on the autism spectrum or people with sensory sensitivities to enjoy a fun day at the Zoo.

These experiences are called Sensory Friendly Days and they allow people to explore the zoo without the noise, crowds and stimulation of a typical day at the zoo. There will also be fun and inclusive sensory-friendly activities developed by the Zoo and its partners for families to enjoy.

The next Sensory Friendly day is scheduled for Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required, with tickets running about $10. These days are free for zoo members. Click here for more details.