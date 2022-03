DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s International Women’s Day and the Dallas Zoo is honoring the day with a new series highlighting the IF/THEN ambassadors feature on their Wilds of Africa Tunnel.

The first video in the series gives viewers a look into the career of large carnivore ecologist, Rae Wynn-Grant.

To view her story and future IF/THEN stories, go to the zoo’s Twitter page.