FILE – A Dallas police vehicle sits at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Jan. 13, 2023. (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — For homeschoolers and their families, March 23rd marks a special day at the Zoo!

Dallas Zoo is hosting an event filled with learning, fun, and discovery.

The event is designed to provide families with a unique opportunity to explore the Zoo, engage in interactive activities, and gain hands-on knowledge about the animals, habitats, and conservation efforts.

Participants also have the chance to participate in special animal presentations, as well as take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo.

It is free for zoo members and children 2 and under, and $10 for non-members. If you would like to register for the event, you can do so on their website.

Activities:

Learn about migration from our smallest to largest animals

Take part in a conservation project that you can continue at home

Enjoy activities for elementary, middle, and high school students