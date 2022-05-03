DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Zoo is getting major recognition from USA Today! The zoo has been nominated for two awards in the publications 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Texas’s oldest and largest zoo was nominated for Best Zoo and Best Exhibit for Boipelo and Adanna’s hippo habitat.

You can vote to help the zoo win those awards. Here’s how to do it.

All you have to do is visit dallaszoo.com/home/10best/. There you will have the choice to vote for it as ‘Best Zoo’ and ‘Best Exhibit’. You can vote daily from now until May 23 on all of your devices.

For more information visit dallaszoo.com.