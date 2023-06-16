DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo is announcing Dollar Day promotions and other discounts for the park.

On July 13 and August 8, the zoo will open early at 8:30 a.m. on both days. “These are always some of our most exciting – and busiest! – days of the year. We love Dollar Days because they’re our way of giving back, making the Zoo accessible for all, and saying “thank you” to an amazing community that supports us year-round,” the park says.

There are a certain number of tickets that will be sold so get them while they last! You can buy your tickets online in advance here.