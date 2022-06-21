DALLAS (KDAF) — June 21 is World Giraffe Day and we are celebrating this adorable lanky animal.

This day was initiated by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. They use this day to celebrate giraffes and create awareness for the challenges giraffes face in the wild.

Dallas Zoo is showing their support for this holiday and are now offering a new promotion for symbolic adoptions. For the day of June 21 only, people can symbolically adopt a reticulated giraffe for just $89.

Symbolic adoptions include:

Eco-friendly plush

Customized adoption certificate

Educational zookeeper report

Exclusive photo

Two general admission tickets to visit the zoo

To learn more about symbolic adoptions, click here.