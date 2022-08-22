DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t looked or been outside or maybe if you’re just now waking up on Monday it’s been raining since Sunday night and it’s caused some flooding around the region.

The Dallas Zoo says they’re closing up shop early after the rain Sunday into Monday. “Due to the deluge of rain last night and this morning, we are going to close the Zoo for the rest of the day.”

The good news is that the animals are reportedly safe! The zoo also said that their walks are flooded which would make it hard for guests to make their way around the zoo. “Everyone stay safe out there!”