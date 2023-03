DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s say Happy birthday to Mbani!

A beloved symbol of wildlife conservation efforts in the area, Mbani has been living at the Dallas Zoo since 2019.

The young gorilla is only 4 years old and most likely will be spending his special day with his family at the Dallas Zoo.

Fun fact, gorillas are very social animals, who live together in groups.

So if you want to see Mbani, you’ll most likely get a chance to see his whole family, when you visit the Dallas Zoo.

