The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has listed whooping cranes as an endangered species since 1970. They are one of the rarest bird species in North America.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new addition to the Dallas Zoo can be deemed a miracle after continued efforts were made to save such an iconic species that’s on the brink of extinction.

The Dallas Zoo announced Monday the first-ever successful hatching of a whopping crane chick at the zoo. “With decades of conservation efforts, whooping cranes, which were once on the brink of extinction, are now on the path to recovery, and we are proud to join the effort to save this iconic species from the threat of extinction,” the Dallas Zoo tweeted.

After four months of age, the cinnamon-brown color chick will soon start to develop the whooping crane’s signature white coat. A name for the chick is unknown at this time.

In order to protect the endangered species, the Dallas Zoo keeps the cranes at a five-acre off-site breeding facility, located in Mesquite, TX. To get updates on our new friend’s journey, stay updated on its process via the Dallas Zoo’s official Twitter.