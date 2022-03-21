Content Advisory: The following story contains an excessive amount of cuteness. Reader discretion is advised.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo has some exciting news to share with North Texas! The Zoo welcomed a new baby Zebra to its enclosure.

Zoo officials made this announcement on the zoo’s Twitter page, where they said, “We are thrilled to share that Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Wanda gave birth to a healthy, 60-pound baby boy on Friday, March 11! Wanda’s foal is the third Hartmann’s mountain zebra born here at the Dallas Zoo, as part of the AZA’s Species Survival Plan. Welcome, little one! 🖤”

Attached to the tweet was this adorable photo of the newborn zebra.

Photo courtesy Dallas Zoo