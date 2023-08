Get "wild" at the Dallas Zoo!

DALLAS (KDAF) – The Dallas Zoo isn’t just for kids it’s for adults too!

Get “wild” (but not too crazy) as the Dallas Zoo After Dark: Summer Camp allows adults to take over the park in this summer camp-themed event!

“Campers” will be able to enjoy a kids-free night filled with animal experiences, food trucks, drinks and more!

The event will take place Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be brought here.