DALLAS (KDAF) — It will be Back-to-School Night for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks in Arlington on Saturday, July 22.

As part of its annual school supply drive, the team is urging supporters to send new school supplies, including transparent bags.

It will benefit the local nonprofit Rainbow Days, which supports more than 1,000 Dallas-area homeless and at-risk children. You can view the complete list of supplies needed here.

If you are unable to attend the basketball game, you can volunteer at one of the Back-to-School Celebration locations on Aug.10.